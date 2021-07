Remember that fully animated Tig Notaro stand-up special that was announced back in May? Well, it’s now got a release date, and, better yet, a trailer. Tig Notaro: Drawn will debut on HBO on Saturday, July 24, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and will also be available for streaming on HBO Max. And if you’re wondering what an animated stand-up special will look like, well, based on the trailer, it’ll look like a dozen or so different animation styles, from 2D hand-drawn, to Pixar-style computer animation, to something that even tries to look like stop-motion or Claymation.