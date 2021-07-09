Cancel
Summer music returns to Promenade Park with ProMedica Summer Concert Series

WTOL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcited fans are happy to be back at Promenade Park once again. Collective Soul kicks of the 2021 season.

www.wtol.com

North Andover, MAWicked Local

TCC Summer Concert Series continues July 11

The second of four concerts in the TCC Summer Concert Series will be held at 4 p.m. July 11 on the grounds of the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. There will be plenty of shade. On July 11, you will be treated to the sounds of Paul Prue. A local performer from the Haverhill area. When Prue performs on stage you will notice his entertaining qualities, a hard driving slide guitar style and strong vocal inflections of early blues from the 1920s and 1930s. Prue brings forth the deepest secrets of the old Bluesmen style of guitar played on his 1930 metal steel body national. Prue has invited two of his favorite musician friends to play along as we strut down the Big Road of Delta Blues. Peter Chase on Harp and Rick Campbell on guitar.
Glen Echo, MDWashington City Paper

City Lights: Glen Echo’s Summer Concerts Bring Live Music Back to the Park

Glen Echo Park has been entertaining D.C. area residents for 130 years, first as an education center, then as an amusement park, and for the past half-century as a family-friendly hub for arts and culture. Today, the park’s art deco buildings are home to 13 resident artists and organizations, two children’s theaters, and numerous art galleries, among other attractions. With these spaces come a plethora of events, including an annual summer concert series. Now in its second decade running, the series showcases local performers from a wide range of genres. This year, the Glen Echo’s summer concerts run through Sept. 9, with music filling what was once the park’s bumper car pavilion each Thursday night. On July 1, things kicked off with reggae by I & I Riddim. Up next, on July 8, Clarence “The Blues Man” Turner will deliver soulful guitar lines accompanied by his band on bass, drums, keys, saxophone, and horns. Turner first picked up his instrument at age 8 and has since become a fixture in the D.C. blues scene. If you’re lucky, you might catch him substituting a cellphone or harmonica for a pick. As he says on his website, “Why use a pick when there are so many other interesting things to use?” Other summer concerts will feature the West African stylings of Amadou Kouyate (July 29) and Russian melodies from the Washington Balalaika Society (Aug. 12). In a positive continuation of last year’s digital series, the Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture will stream each show on YouTube Live. Glen Echo’s summer concerts begin every Thursday at 9:30 p.m. RSVP (preferred but not required) at glenechopark.com. Free.
Altoona, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Altoona Symphony presents free summer concert series

Altoona, PA – The Altoona Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce our Summer Discovery Concert Series. This community outreach program provides educational programming and a great opportunity to get outdoors as all our Discovery Concerts are held outside, weather depending of course and are free to the public. Formerly called...
Annapolis, MDpasadenavoice.com

The Beach Summer Concert Series: Wheelhouse

Grab your beach chairs, umbrellas, blankets and kick-back while enjoying LIVE outdoor performances again at MC3's outdoor venue StageOne. For the first performance of the series, enjoy feel-good high energy party pop and rock n' roll with Wheelhouse. Food and drinks from multiple on-site vendors will be available including the...
Williams County, NDWilliston Daily Herald

Williams County highlights local talent with Parks Summer Concert Series

The Williams County Parks Department is shining the spotlight on their parks with a summer full of music and fun. The Williams County Parks Summer Concert Series kicks off Saturday, July 3, at Blacktail Dam, featuring local band Josie and the Whalers. The concerts will happen Fridays at parks throughout the county until August 20. This is the first year the county has held the concert series, something Parks Director Jeremy Ludlum says is a way to get the word out about the county’s parks.
Kern County, CAkernvalleysun.com

KVHD to present River Rhythms Summer Concert Series

We have wonderful news! Riverside Park is officially reserved for River Rhythms Summer Concert series every Friday evening in August. We are good to go. We do need sponsors and this year we would like to extend an invitation to have vendors join us at the events. We will provide more information shortly. If you are not already following the Kern Valley Hospital Foundation on Facebook, please take a minute to do so. We will be posting more details in the near future.
Somerset, CASacramento Magazine

Mediterranean Vineyards’ Summer Concert Series

With summer nights upon us, Mediterranean Vineyards’ summer concert series has started. The winery is featuring live music every Saturday evening, 5–8 p.m. Guests are invited to come to the winery in Somerset, grab a seat on the lawn or at a table with friends to enjoy wine, food, music and good times, as the sun sets over the vineyards.
MusicTimes News

Chestnuthill kicks off summer concerts with food, music

The Summer 2021 Concert series at Chestnuthill Park opened recently with the band Catch 22. Catch 22’s music ranged from the Beatles to Elvis and Linda Ronstadt to Pink Floyd. The Empanadas Chicas, owned by Nadine Ramos and Suzana Rizvic, a food truck, served baked empanadas with a variety of...
Covington, WAparentmap.com

City of Covington Summer Concert Series

Summer Concerts at Covington Community Park are back! Each Friday from July 2-August 13, enjoy a nice evening on the lawn at the Margaret Harto Pavilion listening to great music. We have added three additional concerts in early July to showcase the At the Ridge Theater Summer Camp Musicals and...
Entertainmentcapenews.net

Summer Concert Series Starts This Weekend

The Cape Cod Museum of Art’s “Music & More!” concert series continues Sunday, July 11, with a performance by Jenifer Jackson and Sonny Barbara from 4:30 to 5:30 PM. The concert will be held outside on the museum’s campus, weather permitting, and inside the museum if it rains. Audiences are invited to bring lawn chairs for the concerts and to come early and pack a picnic lunch if they wish.
Dowagiac, MINiles Daily Star

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Summer Concert Series plays on

DOWAGIAC — Dozens of community members gathered to hear Denise and The Skeletones perform Thursday night on the grounds of the James E. Snow Professional Building in Downtown Dowagiac. The band performed several classic Motown hits, much to the delight of those in attendance. The performance was the latest from the 2021 Dowagiac Summer Concert Series, a weekly concert series that takes place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings all summer. The last concert of the series takes place on Aug.12.
MusicSaint Maries Gazette-Record

Bill Bozly next up at summer concert series

Artist Bill Bozly will bring his talents to the stage at this Friday’s Summer Sunset Concert Series. Bozly has been playing professionally since 2007 and has been playing guitar for more than 33 years. He said he plans to perform a variety of songs, including covers and a few songs from his self released albums.

