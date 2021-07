The United States beat Argentina 108-80 in their Olympic exhibition matchup on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Here are five observations from what went down... After losing two straight games to open exhibition play, the United States needed someone to step up and that someone was Bradley Beal. The Wizards star went off for 10 points in the first quarter on a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, as Team USA built a 12-point lead by the end of the frame, easily their best start so far through their three warmup games.