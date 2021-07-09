Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SF Giants place Buster Posey on injured list, activate Logan Webb

By Kerry Crowley
Mercury News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — The Giants and the National League All-Star team each lost their starting catcher to an injured list placement on Friday. Giants manager Gabe Kapler was optimistic Posey could avoid a stint on the IL after suffering a left thumb contusion in Sunday’s victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, but Posey was diagnosed with a bone bruise Thursday and won’t play in the team’s weekend series against the Washington Nationals.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Tyler Beede
Person
Curt Casali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Injured List#Sf Giants#The National League#Il#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Washington Nationals#The St Louis Cardinals#Coors Field#Triple A Sacramento
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBgiants365.com

Buster Posey named All-Star starter

We all knew it was coming, but now it's official. San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey has been named an All-Star. He'll be the starting catcher for the National League team in the July 13 game at Coors Field.
MLBgiants365.com

Cheer yourself up with Buster Posey highlights

Hello and happy Thursday. Barring something very weird, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will be named as a NL All-Star starter today, marking his seventh All-Star selection. So that seems like as good a time as any to celebrate him.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Logan Webb: Second rehab outing scheduled

Webb (shoulder) will throw 45 pitches for Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Webb threw two innings during his first rehab start Thursday and allowed one run on a hit and a walk while striking out one in two innings. The right-hander threw 26 pitches in his first rehab appearance, and he'll ramp up his workload Tuesday. The Giants want to see Webb work as both a starter and reliever during his rehab appearance, but it's not yet clear whether Tuesday's outing will be as a starter or out of the bullpen.
MLBknbr.com

Giants’ Buster Posey reacts to All-Star Game honor

On July 10 last year, Buster Posey announced to the world that his family now included newborn, adopted twins. Ada and Livvi Posey were born premature and were high-risk, and he decided against leaving them, against putting them at-risk, and he opted out of the season. One year and three...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Logan Webb: Excels in return

Webb pitched three scoreless innings against Washington on Friday, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision. The right-hander made his first big-league appearance since May 29, so he didn't go very deep into the game despite pitching effectively. Still, it was a triumphant return for Webb, who had posted a 1.06 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB over his past three starts before going down with a shoulder injury in early June. Assuming he came out of Friday's contest fine, Webb should continue to stretch out as a member of the rotation following the All-Star break. His next start could come on the road against the Dodgers.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Buster Posey: Riding pine Saturday

Posey isn't starting Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Posey started each of the last five games, and he went 7-for-18 with two doubles, four walks and six strikeouts during that time. He'll get a day off while Curt Casali starts at catcher and bats eighth.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Giants catcher Buster Posey makes NL All-Star team for seventh time

PHOENIX — Giants catcher Buster Posey sat out last season during the pandemic. This season, he returned in peak form and is an All-Star again. Posey will be the starting catcher for the National League team July 13 in Denver. It is his seventh All-Star Game selection, including five as a starter.
MLBSportsGrid

Buster Posey out of Giants Lineup Tuesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is out of the lineup Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals with a thumb injury. https://twitter.com/FantasyLabsMLB/status/1412542113108082692. Posey injured his thumb in the sixth inning of a 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks after hitting a foul off his hand. He went 1-for-3, driving in...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Buster Posey exits Giants game with thumb contusion

PHOENIX - The Giants lost their All-Star catcher, Buster Posey, in the sixth inning of Sunday evening’s game at Chase Field, after Posey took a foul ball off the thumb of his left hand. Posey took two warmup throws and stayed in for the remainder of Daulton Varsho’s at-bat, then...
MLBlindyssports.com

Buster Posey injures hand against Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey departed Sunday night’s game against the host Arizona Diamondbacks with an apparent left thumb injury. The 34-year-old Posey was shaken up when a foul ball off the bat of Arizona’s Daulton Varsho smacked off the thumb area of his glove. The seven-time All-Star was examined by a trainer and initially stayed in the game.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Buster Posey: Won't start Monday

Posey (thumb) won't start Monday's game against the Cardinals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Posey left Sunday's win over Arizona in the bottom of the sixth inning, and he was diagnosed with a left thumb contusion after his X-rays came back negative. Although the 34-year-old won't be in the lineup Monday, manager Gabe Kapler was encouraged by the catcher's diagnosis after the game and said that he could be available off the bench. Curt Casali will likely handle the duties behind the dish Monday, and Posey should be considered day-to-day.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Logan Webb: Reinstated ahead of start

Webb (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his start Friday against the Nationals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. It was reported Thursday that Webb would take the ball for the series opener and now San Francisco has made room for the right-hander on the 26-man roster by placing Buster Posey (thumb) on the 10-day IL. Webb could be in line for a shorter outing given that he threw just two innings during his lone rehab outing with Triple-A Sacramento on July 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy