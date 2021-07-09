Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio long-term care facilities struggling amid labor shortage

By DaLaun Dillard
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Dyje_0asWdvyR00

Jill Herron, a third-generation nursing home administrator, faces an unpredictable dilemma in the midst of the current labor shortage.

"I never expected this, there’s always been times where you have a few slots we needed to fill, but this is unprecedented," said Herron.

A June 2021 American Health Care Association survey found 94% of nursing home providers experienced staff shortages.

Herron is the owner and administrator of Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin and said her staffing ebbs and flows.

"Our staffing isn’t where we want it. We’ve been fortunate, we’ve been able to still accommodate and still have good staffing ratios,” said Herron. "But as we admit more residents, which we’re hoping to do, we need a stronger workforce to pull from."

Pete Vanrunkle, Executive Director of the Ohio Healthcare Association, said all 1,100 of his long-term care facilities are juggling the same staffing issue.

"There are concerns that people have about working in an environment in which they could be exposed to COVID even though there is very little of it now in long term care facilities," said Vanrunkle.

Vanrunkle said COVID isn’t the main issue deterring employment, competition is.

Cedar Point for example is offering $20 dollars an hour amid this labor shortage and long term care facilities are trying their best to compete.

"In order to attract anyone in the door, you have to pay better. Facilities are doing that but to accomplish that result they are running loses and that’s not sustainable,” said Vanrunkle. “Eventually It’s going to come back to a point where they will have to shut down."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Oberlin, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Weather#Welcome Nursing Home#Covid#Cedar Point#Roku#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Health
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Amazon
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy