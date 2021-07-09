Dr. Lee shares Rx for a long life

I did something on Wednesday that I could not have ever predicted, and that was to get into a car with a nonagenarian and travel 60 miles to Pinehurst to do a little clubbing. On yea, he drove, extending my lifelong streak of not being the designated driver.

This column is typically about me because I am an expert on hardly anything else, but today the focus will be on Dr. Neil Lee, a 91-year-old widower since Sept. 20, 2016, who spent almost half a century as an internist in Lumberton, serving the city, county and even parts beyond. We are both graduates of the University of North Carolina, but share little else in common when it comes to academia or lifetime achievements.

He is a Lumberton institution, a genius in the true sense of the word, well-versed on pretty much every topic, and has an encyclopedic knowledge of the history of this and surrounding counties that he shared in snippets on the drive to and from Pinehurst. I can tell you the starting lineup for five of the six national basketball championship teams at our alma mater and have penned two books about a cat.

He turned out to be a great deal of fun, not only for me, but for the patrons at the Holly Inn, where we dined, and Pinehurst Resort, where he enjoyed two of his favorite cocktail, a Sidecar, described as a true measure of a bartender’s prowess. He made it clear to the waitress as he ordered that if it was not exactly right, it would be sent back to the bartender. It passed muster both times. (I want it known that the cocktails were consumed over about three hours and came on top of a hearty meal, so the good doctor was fine to drive home. No nasty letters please.)

My drink of choice, a Bud Lite, arrived at the resort prepackaged and was less a challenge for the bartender.

The ride up and back was not without drama that we will steer around, but ended well each time. It included an operatic concert as well as informed commentary on both the performer and the composer. I learned as well of his and late wife Alice Elisabeth Wooten Holmes Lee’s four children, two sons and two daughters, all of whom have done life well.

I have known Dr. Lee for much of my life as he, like my father, was a longtime medical doctor at what used to be Southeastern Regional Medical Center. Our unlikely adventure was spawned late last year when he endeared himself to me by purchasing my book, “Boots and Me: Life with The King of The Jungle,” whose sales raised a few thousand dollars for local nonprofits trying to improve the plight of homeless animals. A few copies remain.

A copy of the book now resides in Dr. Lee’s personal library, which really needs a standalone building and a curator. Let’s just say mine would be the answer to the question: What book is unlike the others?

Dr. Lee, unsurprisingly, apparently found me charming enough that day to invite me as his guest to come along during his regular trek to Pinehurst during which he would consume what he said would be his only two alcoholic beverages of the month. Since he spoke at one time of his affinity for craft beer, I am a wee bit skeptical.

Our 3 p.m. meal was at the Holly Inn and afterward we took a shuttle to Pinehurst Resort, where we settled on the porch and enjoyed a refreshing breeze that had been shoved our way by Elsa. Then I watched as Dr. Lee worked the room a table at a time, making quick friends of strangers with his wit and knowledge. I noticed a distinct bias in favor of the ladies, even more so for the pretty ones, and this sad thought occurred to me: Dr. Lee, even at his advanced age, has more game with the women than I did at my peak.

Oh well.

As our great adventure neared an end, I realized that Dr. Lee, although slowed physically by his age, had not otherwise lost a step. I admired that at the age of 91 he still possessed a zest to shake all he could out of life and then it dawned on me that trait probably isn’t a result of his longevity but explains it.

Thanks Dr. Lee for allowing me to tag along.