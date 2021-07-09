Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Southern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Black Hills; Southern Black Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 3 miles northwest of Bear Mountain Lookout, or 10 miles west of Hill City, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Custer, Hill City, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Keystone Wye, Stockade Lake, Crazy Horse Memorial, Sylvan Lake, Medicine Mountain, Sheridan Lake, Bear Mountain Lookout, Mount Coolidge, Black Elk Peak, Horse Thief Lake, Palmer Gulch Resort and northwestern Custer State Park.alerts.weather.gov
