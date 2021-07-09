Cancel
Glades County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 05:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN GLADES COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM EDT * At 647 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Venus, or 12 miles north of Palmdale, moving southeast at 5 mph. * Small hail, funnel clouds, and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Lakeport, Palmdale, Ortona, Muse and Port La Belle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glades County, FL
City
Venus, FL
City
Miami, FL
County
Hendry County, FL
City
Palmdale, FL
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Severe Weather#Noaa#Nws Miami
