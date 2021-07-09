Cancel
Chiefs DE Frank Clark Facing Felony Charge

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article5:16pm: Friday’s felony charge is actually in connection with Clark’s March arrest, not the Uzi incident in June, according to the Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope (on Twitter). With a subsequent charge potentially coming for the more publicized June arrest, the Pro Bowl defender’s off-field issues are piling up. He will be arraigned July 14, Teope tweets.

