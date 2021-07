1455 Literary Arts, an organization committed to advancing the art and craft of storytelling, presents the most expansieve, diverse literary event in the country. The 1455 Literary Arts Summer Festival, taking place virtually from July 15-17, 2021. The free, three-day virtual program features Booker Prize Winner Douglas Stuart, Brian Broome, Deesha Philyaw, Jake Tapper, and Philippe Cousteau, Jr. among 200+ authors, poets, and creatives sharing their insights into the art of storytelling. Now in its third year, this inclusive program will offer a wide array of content designed to showcase storytellers, celebrate creativity, build community, and encourage participants to pursue their own creative endeavors.