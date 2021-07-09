Governor Parson Makes Appointments to House and Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commissions
Jefferson City Today, Governor Mike Parson announced 40 appointments to the House and Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commissions. On April 26, 2021, the United States Census Bureau delivered the 2020 Census Apportionment Results to the President of the United States. Consistent with the Missouri Constitution, this started the 60-day window for the Democrat and Republican state and congressional district committees to meet and submit nominees for Governor Parson’s consideration.governor.mo.gov
