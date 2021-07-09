Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson City, MO

Governor Parson Makes Appointments to House and Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commissions

mo.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson City  Today, Governor Mike Parson announced 40 appointments to the House and Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commissions. On April 26, 2021, the United States Census Bureau delivered the 2020 Census Apportionment Results to the President of the United States. Consistent with the Missouri Constitution, this started the 60-day window for the Democrat and Republican state and congressional district committees to meet and submit nominees for Governor Parson’s consideration.

governor.mo.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#State Of Missouri#Political Party#House#Democrat#Republican#The House Commission#Congressional#Elections Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Paradise, CANBC News

Western wildfires rage across 12 states, U.S. at highest alert level

Emblematic of the difficulties firefighters are facing across the American West, crews are battling a rapidly growing blaze in Northern California, just 10 miles from the town of Paradise, where the collective trauma of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history remains palpable nearly three years later.
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy