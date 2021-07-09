How Eosinophilic Gastritis Is Diagnosed

Identifying glaucoma and assessing its severity in any given patient is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle without having the picture on the box in front of you. Strewn about are many different pieces of information—IOP, disc assessment, visual fields, RNFL analysis, corneal thickness, angle assessment, corneal biomechanics, age, race, family history and so on. You have to make all these pieces fit together into a coherent whole to decide whether the patient does indeed have glaucoma or ocular hypertension, is considered a suspect or gets a clean bill of health. But, lacking a completed picture to guide your efforts, you often find the pieces don’t always fit nicely together. This often happens when our diagnostic tests, amazing as they are with today’s technology, do not make sense or correlate with each other. There is also the possibility that tests produce false or inaccurate results due to other underlying factors.