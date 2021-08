Actor Sung Kang, who is recognized by Fast and Furious, is preparing for his role in the upcoming Disney + and Lucasfilm series Obi-Wan. Obi-Wan Kenobi will be one of the following productions that Lucasfilm, generating the universe of Star Wars, do in alliance with Disney+. Since the alliance between the studio and the streaming platform, several major titles have been released. The last season of Clone Wars, The Bad Remittance Y The Mandalorian they opened the account of the agreement. These three products have been very successful. In fact, the latter has not only been critically acclaimed, but for much of the audience, it is the salvation of the Skywalker Saga.