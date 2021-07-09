Cancel
Fortuna, CA

Sports briefs | Fortuna slugger Figueiredo among Pecos all-stars

By Mario Cortez
Eureka Times-Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortuna native and Humboldt Crabs alum Kokko Figueiredo is making his debut season in the professional Pecos Baseball league a standout one. Playing second baseman for the defending league champions Tucson Saguaros, the former Husky is among the circuit’s Mountain South League All-Star team, which will face off against the league’s Mountain North League All-Stars on Sunday, July 11 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

