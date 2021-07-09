Josh Lucas Reveals Why 'Sweet Home Alabama 2' Hasn't Happened

With the news that their favorite show will return, fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are elated. The show’s cast is also very excited for the return of “Yellowstone” with many using social media to express their excitement. Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and Kevin Costner (John Dutton) are among cast members declaring they’re ready for the show to return. Costner’s Dutton expects to play a big role in the upcoming new season as the series’ primary protagonist. We last see John Dutton stranded on the side of the road, having been shot multiple times. He had stopped to assist a young family in changing a flat tire and is ambushed by unknown assailants. Most fans believe he survives the attack due to a well-placed cell phone in his shirt pocket. His survival is also teased on the recently released trailer for season four of “Yellowstone.”