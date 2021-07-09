Josh Lucas Reveals Why 'Sweet Home Alabama 2' Hasn't Happened
The Forever Purge star Josh Lucas never shies away when questions about a sequel to the beloved 2002 romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama come up. In his latest comments on a potential Sweet Home Alabama 2, Lucas said the ball was in Reese Witherspoon's court, and she might be too busy to make it. Witherspoon herself showed how she still holds the movie in high regard with a Throwback Thursday tribute this week.popculture.com
