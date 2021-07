JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s COVID-19 weekly situation report out on Friday shows all the indicators of the virus are going in the wrong direction. The number of new cases statewide -- 23,697 -- was nearly double that of the previous week. That’s the highest number of cases in one week since mid-May when the rate was dropping off the astronomical peaks hit in January. The 7.8% positivity rate of coronavirus tests in the week ending July 8 was also up significantly.