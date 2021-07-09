This Is the Best Blender Food Processor Combo We've Tried

If you've ever been in charge of making an appetizer for an event, then you know all too well that it can be a pretty daunting task. Sure, there are some go-to appetizers that always tend to please an entire crowd of people, such as cocktail wieners, tortilla chips and guacamole, pretzel bites with mustard, or mozzarella sticks. While all of these classic appetizers are great, you might be in the mood to switch things up a bit — and that's where we come in. We're serving up this delicious and easy-to-put-together recipe that'll be a major hit at your next get-together. (You can thank us later!)