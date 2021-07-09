Broken Bow Legion Juniors Defeat Cozad In Opening Round Of The Area Tournament

BROKEN BOW– The top-seeded Broken Bow Junior Legion team advanced 14-4 over the Cozad Reds on Friday, July 9 in the first round of the Area B6 Tournament. Cozad would strike first in the top of the first inning after the leadoff walk would eventually come around to score. The 1-0 lead for Cozad did not last long however as Eli Coble tripled to center field in the bottom of the 1st inning and would later score to tie the game after a sacrifice fly from Carter Johnson.