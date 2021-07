History has been made in the world of sports video gaming, as Candace Parker has been chosen to be on the cover of NBA 2K22, which makes her the first woman ever to have such honor. This is a homage by 2K to the WNBA, which is celebrating its 25 years of existence. Nischelle Turner delivered the news during an appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast Big Podcast with Shaq and you just have to see Shaq’s hilarious reaction to it.