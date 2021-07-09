Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Golden Girls’ Actor Chick Vennera Appeared in Two Films with a ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star

By Leanne Stahulak
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Golden Girls” star Chick Vennera has a number of impressive credits under his belt, from the beloved sitcom to cartoon “Animaniacs” to 1978 film “Thank God It’s Friday.” But did you know that he also starred in two films with one of the star detectives of “Law & Order: SVU”?

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

127K+
Followers
14K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice T
Person
Chick Vennera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Girls#Actor#Nightclub#Rotten Tomatoes#Cuban#Pesto Sparrow#The U S Army#Parade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosComicBook

Animaniacs Actor Chick Vennera Dies at 74

Chick Vennera, who provided numerous voices on Animaniacs and Batman Beyond, has passed away. The actor, who also did plenty of live-action work over the years, passed away at home in Burbank after a battle with cancer. He enjoyed a decades-long career on stage and screen after he became a club act when he got out of the Army.l Vennera is probably most recognizable to modern audiences for his recurring role as Enrique on the classic NBC sitcom The Golden Girls, although prior to that, his biggest role was in the 1978 comedy Thank God It's Friday. His passing was confirmed by his daughter Nicky Vennera.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Gives Intense Look in Epic Behind-the-Scenes Photo

“Lights, legend, action,” read the recent “Law and Order” Instagram post featuring star Ice-T giving his trademark serious expression. In the Thursday morning post, the intense actor who has portrayed Detective Odafin Tutuola on the hit “Law and Order” series, “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” takes a moment to call “action” while filming season 23.
Los Angeles, CAComplex

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Reportedly Found Dead at 31

Adult film star Dahlia Sky was found dead inside her car late last month in Los Angeles in what is being investigated as a “potential suicide.” She was 31. LAPD detective Dave Peteque told AVN that Sky was discovered on June 30 in the Devonshire area of the San Fernando Valley. Peteque said “there’s no evidence at this time that there’s any foul play.” Authorities have yet to receive the autopsy results from the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘B&B’ Spoilers: Quinn Back On Crazy Train, Wyatt Worries?

The B&B spoilers for July 12-23, 2021 reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) will be back to her old ways in no time. She is already trying to jump back into bed with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Quinn just can’t resist them, especially when he’s shirtless and sweaty from his workouts. Fans can’t wait for “Quarter” to heat up their televisions once again.
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

A Look Inside Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Stunning Farmhouse

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to get through quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic with one surprising activity thanks to their elaborate farmhouse. The couple, who wed in 2015 and share two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, built their Los Angeles home while Kunis was pregnant with their first child back in 2014, and the celebrity couple had their family in mind. With Kutcher having been born in Iowa and Kunis born in the Ukraine, it only made sense for the pair to build a farmhouse in which to raise their kids. "To feel tranquility in a space, everything needs to be in order," said Kutcher of his home to Architectural Digest. "If the world around you isn't in order, it's hard to get your brain in order. When we're in our home, the world just makes sense."
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Christina Haack will keep FIVE houses, her 8.5 carat wedding ring and two cars while ex husband Ant Anstead holds onto seven luxury vehicles and his businesses post-divorce

Christina Haack and ex husband Ant Anstead are now divvying up their joint assets, a month after finalizing their divorce. The couple, who wed in 2018 and split less than two-years later, has agreed to let HGTV diva Haack, 38, keep four California properties and one Tennessee spot while Wheeler Dealers host Anstead, 42, will hold on to seven vehicles, according to TMZ.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kendall Jenner: Kennedy grandson digs at Kardashian sister – Folks

Marrying into this family would surely please Kendall’s (25) mom Kris Jenner (65) …. The grandson of the late US President John F. Kennedy (†46) is said to have kept an eye on Kendall Jenner! Jack Schlossberg (28) has been in love with the model for years, an insider claims to the US magazine .Globe“.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I thought he was some weirdo!' Partygoer develops disposable camera film to find she danced and took selfies with Paul Mescal... two months before he soared to fame on Normal People

A partygoer developed an old disposable camera only to realise she had snaps from a random night out with Paul Mescal. Orlmae Joscon simply thought the Irish heartthrob was 'some weirdo.'. She had absolutely no clue who the actor was - and had no idea she had snapped a photo...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Halle Berry's Ex R&B Singer Christopher Williams' Daughter Who Looks Like Him

R&B singer Christopher Williams, notably known as Halle Berry’s ex, often shares photos of his daughter. Fans have noted through the years that she is his spitting image. Christopher Williams is one proud dad, often sharing photos of his daughter, who looks a lot like him. He often posts about her and his grandchild on Instagram, showing his love and appreciation for the two special women in his life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy