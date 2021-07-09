Promising to ‘put Edmonds first,’ Kristiana Johnson kicks off campaign to retain her council seat
A group of more than 50 supporters gathered on Thursday evening at Claire’s Restaurant in Edmonds to help 12-year Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson kick off her campaign for re-election to a fourth term. Johnson is facing two challengers in the Position 1 race: Edmonds Citizens’ Planning Board Vice Chair and Snohomish County Airport Commission Chair Alicia Crank, and Brian Hartman, Senior Director of Enterprise Technology at Blue Origin.myedmondsnews.com
