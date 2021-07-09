Jack Eichel says it ‘would be pretty cool’ to play for hometown Bruins

Eichel, a North Chelmsford native, has been the subject of trade rumors after showing his frustration towards the Sabres.

Sabres star Jack Eichel could be on the move this offseason. AP Photo/Nick Wass

If Sabres star center Jack Eichel ends up on the trade market, the Bruins could be in a good situation to land him.

In an interview with Boston 25’s Sara Underwood that aired Friday, Eichel, a North Chelmsford native, wasn’t shy about giving his thoughts of a potential homecoming.

“Yeah, I think every kid grows up dreaming of playing for their hometown teams,” Eichel said when asked if he’d ever play in Boston. “Whether that happens now or later in my career, whenever – if it ever happens. But it would be pretty cool. Who knows what’s going to happen here in the next little bit.”

Trade rumors around Eichel, who also played college hockey at Boston University, have swirled for much of the past season, in which Eichel missed 35 games due to a spinal disk herniation. In May, Eichel expressed his frustration with the Sabres after the team finished with the worst record in the league and missed the playoffs for a 10th straight season.

“I have a lot of thinking to do in this offseason,” Eichel told reporters then. “There’s a lot that I have to consider.”

Earlier in July, it was reported that Eichel and the Sabres are working toward a resolution on how to treat his herniated disk.

If the Sabres do make Eichel available, they’d likely demand a lot in return. The 24-year-old forward played in the last three All-Star Games and has scored at least 24 goals and 55 points in five of his six seasons.

Acquiring Eichel, who is under contract to make $10 million per year through the 2025-26 season, wouldn’t be tough from a salary standpoint. The Bruins have roughly $27 million in cap space entering the offseason and can offload smaller contracts to create more space.

However, the Bruins lack a clear top prospect or young player that could be required to get Eichel in a trade. Trading a young star within the division could be tough for Buffalo too, even though it shipped Taylor Hall to Boston at the trade deadline this past season.