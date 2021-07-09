Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Jack Eichel says it ‘would be pretty cool’ to play for hometown Bruins

By Conor Roche
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

Eichel, a North Chelmsford native, has been the subject of trade rumors after showing his frustration towards the Sabres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajMt6_0asWaMLJ00
Sabres star Jack Eichel could be on the move this offseason. AP Photo/Nick Wass

If Sabres star center Jack Eichel ends up on the trade market, the Bruins could be in a good situation to land him.

In an interview with Boston 25’s Sara Underwood that aired Friday, Eichel, a North Chelmsford native, wasn’t shy about giving his thoughts of a potential homecoming.

“Yeah, I think every kid grows up dreaming of playing for their hometown teams,” Eichel said when asked if he’d ever play in Boston. “Whether that happens now or later in my career, whenever – if it ever happens. But it would be pretty cool. Who knows what’s going to happen here in the next little bit.”

Trade rumors around Eichel, who also played college hockey at Boston University, have swirled for much of the past season, in which Eichel missed 35 games due to a spinal disk herniation. In May, Eichel expressed his frustration with the Sabres after the team finished with the worst record in the league and missed the playoffs for a 10th straight season.

“I have a lot of thinking to do in this offseason,” Eichel told reporters then. “There’s a lot that I have to consider.”

Earlier in July, it was reported that Eichel and the Sabres are working toward a resolution on how to treat his herniated disk.

If the Sabres do make Eichel available, they’d likely demand a lot in return. The 24-year-old forward played in the last three All-Star Games and has scored at least 24 goals and 55 points in five of his six seasons.

Acquiring Eichel, who is under contract to make $10 million per year through the 2025-26 season, wouldn’t be tough from a salary standpoint. The Bruins have roughly $27 million in cap space entering the offseason and can offload smaller contracts to create more space.

However, the Bruins lack a clear top prospect or young player that could be required to get Eichel in a trade. Trading a young star within the division could be tough for Buffalo too, even though it shipped Taylor Hall to Boston at the trade deadline this past season.

Comments / 2

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Taylor Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston 25
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boston University
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLdiscoverestevan.com

Bruins Add Superstar Sartor In Trade With Wayway

It's been a long time since the MJHL saw an 18-year-old with the kind of scoring prowess Mikol Sartor displayed in his last season with the Winnipeg Blues. Now, as a 20-year-old, Sartor is on his way to Estevan. The Estevan Bruins acquired the high-scoring forward in a three-way trade...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: 7 players who won’t return next season

The Boston Bruins were knocked out in the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the New York Islanders so now the offseason begins and it will be a busy one for the B’s. Getting knocked out in the second round is disappointing to say the least. The...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Should the Boston Bruins pursue Milan Lucic if his contract is bought out by the Calgary Flames?

The 2021 NHL offseason has officially begun as the Tampa Bay Lightning have repeated as Stanley Cup Champions. The first important date for the NHL offseason calendar is Friday as the first buyout period begins for all NHL teams. There is one name that the Boston Bruins should very seriously keep an eye out on regarding contract buyouts in the next 24 hours. After all, it’s never too late to return back to your origins. Right?
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins Reportedly Lose Defensemen to KHL and That’s OK

This offseason, there are several decisions that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and the front office have to make on both restricted and unrestricted free agents. Monday, the Bruins now have one less decision to make. After two stints with Boston and nine years overall in the NHL, Steven...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Taylor Hall, Vladimir Tarasenko and More

The 2020-21 NHL season is over. The Tampa Bay Lightning repeated as Stanley Cup champions, and there won't be any more hockey played until this fall. However, there's a lot that will take place on the NHL calendar between then and now. And there's a good chance that many teams' rosters will look much different by the time the 2021-22 season arrives. Even discounting the expansion draft on July 21, free agents will be switching teams and trades will be taking place.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Who Will the Bruins Protect in the Expansion Draft?

With the NHL’s expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken in just over a week, teams are going to begin protecting players. Each NHL team besides Vegas must protect either seven forwards, three defenseman and a goalie or eight skaters and a goalie. Many teams have difficult decisions to make, do they protect their star veterans or their promising young players? Looking a the Bruins specifically, who will they protect?
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins expected to heavily pursue impending Lightning UFA

Over the previously few years it has been noted over and over again that the Boston Bruins‘ bottom-six forward group needs to get bigger and tougher. While the team has also lacked secondary scoring, their next issue when it comes to offense is their inability to effectively win board battles, especially from what is supposed to be their checking lines in lines 3 and 4.
NHLYardbarker

Minnesota Wild to Make Pitch for Jack Eichel After Suter, Parise Buyouts

Following the news that the Minnesota Wild will be buying out the contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, Darren Dreger of TSN is reporting that the Wild will make a pitch for disgruntled center Jack Eichel. The buyouts are part of a grand plan by management and Wild ownership, a plan that includes getting out from under those cap dollars in the short term and a focus on adding a top line center this summer.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Is the Arvidsson Trade a Sign of Things to Come?

The first domino fell in the National Hockey League’s summer trading frenzy that is expected and no, it didn’t include the Boston Bruins. However, even though it didn’t, it might be a sign of things to come for general manager Don Sweeney. Thursday morning, the Nashville Predators sent right wing...
NHLphillysportsnetwork.com

Flyers Trade Targets: A closer look at Sam Reinhart

Trades in the NHL are tough to get correct. Overpaying for a player is a regular occurrence. Negotiating becomes an art where the first to speak loses. Chuck Fletcher has been vocal in the offseason regarding conversations for a right-handed defenseman to the point where it’s the NHL’s worst kept secret. Could Sam Reinhart be a potential option?
NHLNBC Sports

NHL trade rumors: Latest buzz on Jack Eichel's situation

Jack Eichel's career with the Buffalo Sabres could come to an end before the 2021-22 NHL season begins, and if he is traded during the summer, the move has the potential to significantly impact the balance of power in the league. What's the latest update on Eichel's situation in Buffalo?
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: NHL Trade Rumors, Gaudreau And Bruins; Oilers

Will the Johnny Gaudreau to the Boston Bruins NHL Trade rumors finally come to fruition this summer?. The Boston Bruins have been linked to the Calgary Flames winger and former Boston College star in NHL Trade rumors numerous times over the past few years. With the silly season kicking into full swing again, the 2014 Hobey Baker Award winner finds himself in the eye of the NHL Trade rumor storm but if the Bruins or any other team who may have interest better step up soon.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel and the Detroit Red Wings’ Draft

John Vogl of The Athletic: Now, Jack Eichel will not have much of a say where he ends up. The clock is ticking as certain deadlines and dates tick off. July 22nd and 23rd could be the first dates right before or during the start of the NHL Draft. It...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: 2 Contracts That the Bruins Are Stuck With

Every team in all sports has one or two contracts that they would like to move on from if they could. The Boston Bruins certainly know that. The Black and Gold have two contracts that on paper look like they overpaid for a player and if they could move them they should. The problem is that their hands are tied tightly and nobody will most likely help them out.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Could the Sabes, Jack Eichel still reconcile?

Jack Eichel remains the biggest name on the trade market and will remain as such until he is dealt. Or not dealt? The Athletic’s John Vogl spoke to both sides and found that GM Kevyn Adams and Eichel’s agent had a long, productive meeting on Wednesday. Eichel’s camp believes that...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins Past History Says Rumors Will Be Just Rumors

It’s almost that time of year again for the Boston Bruins and the rest of the NHL. With the Stanley Cup playoffs being pushed to a fifth game on Wednesday night following the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday night, all the attention in July will soon turn to a very busy time for all 32 teams.

Comments / 2

Community Policy