July is in Full Swing at Portland Bottle Shop!

Congrats, you made it through Portland’s hottest day ever and the Fourth of July! Let’s hope that’s the last time we see any weather like that for the summer. In case you haven’t noticed, Oregon is opening up and so are we. We are allowing those that want to sit inside to come on in. Please be patient with us as we reconfigure yet again. It may take us a few weeks to figure out how we used to do things around here. Funny what a year and a half can do to your brain. Can’t wait to see your smiling faces again!! Cheers.