No One Wants to Buy a Subaru Impreza. You Should.
The Subaru Impreza is a long-standing sedan staple. It’s been on sale since forever, but due to the rise of the SUV, its popularity has dipped in recent years. Frankly, most buyers just want a larger, higher vehicle. There’s nothing wrong with that, but there’s also an alternative. The Impreza represents that alternative. Even among Subie loyalists, the vehicle is somewhat shunned, living in the shadow of the lifted wagon alternative, the Outback.www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0