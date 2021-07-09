Cancel
Buying Cars

No One Wants to Buy a Subaru Impreza. You Should.

By Chase Bierenkoven
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Subaru Impreza is a long-standing sedan staple. It’s been on sale since forever, but due to the rise of the SUV, its popularity has dipped in recent years. Frankly, most buyers just want a larger, higher vehicle. There’s nothing wrong with that, but there’s also an alternative. The Impreza represents that alternative. Even among Subie loyalists, the vehicle is somewhat shunned, living in the shadow of the lifted wagon alternative, the Outback.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
