No One Wants to Buy a Subaru Impreza. You Should.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra has become increasingly more competitive each day. Now, two great new features have come along to help the full-size truck on its quest for market domination. Not that it needs it, mind you. The Tundra has been a staple in the full-sized pickup market since its debut, and for good reason. All Toyota has to do is make sure the new 2022 Toyota Tundra keeps what’s good about the truck already, and these features are sure to help.