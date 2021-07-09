Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Surfside condo collapse: Binx the cat found safe, reunited with family

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjGNm_0asWaEHV00

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The death toll continues to rise as crews clear the rubble at the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Florida, but one family had a small glimmer of happiness.

Binx, a male black cat that lived on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers South condo, was found safe near the site, the Miami Herald reported.

“All we needed was a ray of hope in this tragedy,” Gina Nicole Vlasek, the co-founder of Kitty Campus, an animal rescue organization, wrote in a Facebook post. “Today was one of the most amazing days. One of the survivors came to see the cat and to determine if it was her family’s cat, and it was!”

“I’m happy to be able to share a small piece of good news,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during Friday evening’s news conference. “Binx, a cat, living on the ninth floor of Champlain Towers South, was recently found near the site.

“And a few hours ago, was reunited with his family.”

Levine Gonzalez said Friday evening that another body was found in the rubble, boosting the death total to 79 with 61 people still unaccounted for.

“A black cat resembling Binx from #904 was brought to our facility last night by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency),” Vlasek wrote on Facebook. “Authorities from all over have been in and out of our Miami Beach office since last night. The cat was found near the rubble.”

Social media was buzzing about the cat, comparing the South Florida feline to one of the characters in the 1993 Disney film, “Hocus Pocus.” In the film, Thackery Binx was transformed into an immortal black cat.

The Surfside Binx lived in unit 904 of the condo with family and had been missing since the night of the collapse, the Herald reported.

The cat belongs to the Gonzalez family, according to WSVN. Angela and her 16-year-old daughter, Deven Gonzalez, were seriously injured in the collapse, while Edgar Gonzalez is still missing, the television station reported. Another daughter, Tayler, and their dog, Daisy, also lived in the unit, according to the Herald.

Angela and Deven Gonzalez were among the first to be pulled from the rubble and were hospitalized, the newspaper reported. Tayler was not in the building when it collapsed.

Maria Gaspari, a friend of the Gonzalez family, told WSVN that finding Binx was “a miracle.”

“In the middle of this sadness, we were hoping for good news either for any survivors or any pet,” Gaspari told the television station. “As you may know, pets are family, and this is a miracle. I’m shaking right now. I’m a friend of a family member, and we just got the confirmation that there is a cat.

“That’s actually Deven’s cat, so I’m sure she’s going to be over the moon knowing that they found her cat,” Gaspari told WSVN. “I just can’t believe it. I just couldn’t believe it when we received the confirmation. This is a miracle for the whole Surfside community.”

On Friday, the Gonzalez family’s verified GoFundMe page said that Angela Gonzalez was awake and talking, the Herald reported. Deven Gonzalez was beginning to walk with the use of a walker and could be released from the hospital soon, the newspaper reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
51K+
Followers
54K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surfside, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Surfside, FL
Lifestyle
City
Surfside, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cat#Kitty Campus#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Recovery effort at collapsed building could end soon

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Efforts to recover human remains from the debris of a South Florida condo building are nearing an end. Miami-Dade police identified six more victims of last month’s Surfside condo collapse on Thursday, meaning that 92 of the 97 confirmed dead have been identified. County officials have accounted for at least 240 people connected to the building, with just a few still classified as missing, or “potentially unaccounted for.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Action News Jax

Police kill man carrying fake gun on Hollywood Boulevard

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles police fatally shot a man Thursday who was carrying what turned out to be a replica handgun on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, authorities said. A woman was also injured during the incident, but the Los Angeles Police Department did not specify how she had been hurt. She was taken to the hospital.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Action News Jax

Veteran’s dog tag found by treasure hunter, returned to late military member’s family

WAREHAM, Mass. — Richard Porter died three years ago at the age of 89, but a piece of the veteran has come back home thanks to a stranger’s walk on a Massachusetts beach. Dan Minkle, who is Porter’s grandson, was taken by surprise when he got a phone call that informed him that his grandfather’s long-lost dog tag was found at Little Harbor Beach in Buzzards Bay.
Texas StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Officer killed, 4 others wounded during standoff in Texas

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — A Lubbock County sheriff’s deputy was killed Thursday and four others were wounded during a standoff with a suspect in Levelland. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call at around 2:15 p.m. about a person who was possibly armed and had barricaded himself inside a residence, KLBK reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy