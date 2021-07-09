Cancel
Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee BMX Park Coming in 2021

By Sydnee Gonzalez
Wenatchee World
WENATCHEE — Lincoln Park is getting its newest upgrade in the form of a BMX pump park.

The Wenatchee City Council voted unanimously Thursday to award a $181,448 contract to the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance for the project. Construction is expected to start this summer and finish by October, and the park’s size will be similar to that of a full-size basketball court.

The addition will be the latest in a series of upgrades known as the Lincoln Park Renovation Project, which began in 2015. Construction on future sub-projects, including a splash pad and soccer/lacrosse field, is planned for the spring and summer of 2022.

The pump park, which will be in the southwest corner of Lincoln Park, was initially planned as a dirt park. However, the city settled on a paver park to reduce long-term operational costs.

The Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, which worked on East Wenatchee’s pump park, was the only entity that submitted a contract bid after the city sent out solicitations to over 200 companies. The alliance will use some volunteer labor to complete the project and is putting in $10,000 of its own money as a grant to the city.

Wenatchee, WA
