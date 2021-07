Entering his seventh season as head coach of the Michigan Wovlerines, Jim Harbaugh has spent much of the off-season rebuilding his coaching staff from top to bottom. Only two coaches - defensive line coach Shaun Nua and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis - remain in their roles from the 2020 season. With the addition of guys like Mike Hart, Steve Clinkscale and Ron Bellamy, Harbaugh has been able to assemble an impressive group as he prepares for another crucial year in Ann Arbor.