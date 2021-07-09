Irregular Heartbeat Can Be a Lingering Effect of COVID-19

Local medical professional, Dr. Karl Breitenbach MD, has a message for the public about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccinations. “I’ve been so excited by the fact that these COVID vaccines are very effective,” states Dr. B. “In the studies of the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine, they were quoted in the case of the Moderna vaccine as 94 percent effective and Pfizer 95 percent effective. Looks like even a higher effectiveness rate on the recent studies on children with Pfizer vaccine. Johnson and Johnson is in the upper 60’s, 68 to 69 percent effective, which for vaccines is excellent. Many years that's way better than the flu vaccine does,” he continues. “These are highly effective vaccinations. Very safe, very effective. A great tool to treat this world pandemic.” Those interested in learning more about the vaccine and where to get it can visit www.tricountyhealth.com.