Imperial Beach, CA

Coronado Real Estate Association Spearheads A Collection Drive Supporting The Imperial Beach Neighborhood Center

coronadonewsca.com
 6 days ago

Coronado Real Estate Association, CREA CARES will be collecting non-perishable food items and travel sized toiletries for the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Center. CREA CARES’ goal is to collect 200 pounds of food to help stock the center’s food pantry for their monthly mass food distribution. Donations can be dropped off at the following location the day of the event, Saturday, July 24 from 8 to 11 a.m., Union Bank Parking Lot. 800 Orange Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118.

