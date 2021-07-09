Jim Lydon Announces Retirement, Interim Fire Chief Named

Jim Lydon, Coronado’s fire chief since September 2017, has announced his retirement effective July 2. Lydon is retiring after nearly 45 years in the fire service, starting in the City of San Rafael, California, and progressing through the ranks from dispatcher to battalion chief. He arrived in Coronado after a four-year tenure as the fire chief of Benicia, California. While there, the City Council appointed Lydon its acting city manager while completing the recruitment to fill the vacant position.