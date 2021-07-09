Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronado, CA

Jim Lydon Announces Retirement, Interim Fire Chief Named

coronadonewsca.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Lydon, Coronado’s fire chief since September 2017, has announced his retirement effective July 2. Lydon is retiring after nearly 45 years in the fire service, starting in the City of San Rafael, California, and progressing through the ranks from dispatcher to battalion chief. He arrived in Coronado after a four-year tenure as the fire chief of Benicia, California. While there, the City Council appointed Lydon its acting city manager while completing the recruitment to fill the vacant position.

www.coronadonewsca.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benicia, CA
City
Coronado, CA
City
San Rafael, CA
State
California State
San Rafael, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Benicia, CA
Government
Coronado, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Fire Stations#Lifeguard#Fire Captain#Fire Protection#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy