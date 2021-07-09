Health Department data shows 22 new COVID cases in NEPA
The state Department of Health on Friday reported 22 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Pennsylvania's seven-county region. The bulk of the new cases, 10, were reported in Luzerne County. Lackawanna and Pike counties each reported three additional cases and Monroe County reported four new cases of COVID-19. In Susquehanna and Wyoming counties, the health department reported one case each. The number of coronavirus infections remained unchanged in Wayne County.www.thetimes-tribune.com
