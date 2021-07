WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee and Chelan County PUD are inviting the public to comment and ask questions about the master plan for Wenatchee Riverfront Park. The first opportunity for public input is an open house on July 20 at LocalTel Event Center at Pybus Marketplace. The day will be spread across three sessions: coffee 8-10 a.m., pizza 12-2 p.m. and refreshments 4-7 p.m.