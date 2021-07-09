Cancel
Boston, MA

No bail for Boston man shot during struggle with police in Roslindale

By Brynne Connolly
whdh.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Boston man who was shot by police after a traffic stop in Roslindale turned into a violent struggle, officials said. Theodore Gamble-Williams, 36, was ordered to be held without bail in West Roxbury Division of the Boston Municipal Court Friday on charges that include three counts of assault and battery on a police officer and single counts of unlawful possession of a firearm as a second offense, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute as a subsequent offense and resisting arrest, according to a release issued by District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

