Air Quality Alert in effect this weekend for smoke

By Mike Zacchino
KDRV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert until Monday Morning. * WHAT...High concentration of smoke particulates from the Jack and Bootleg fires. * WHERE...Lake, Klamath, eastern Jackson, and eastern Douglas Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 am Monday. * IMPACTS...Smoke can irritate the eyes, lungs and worsen...

