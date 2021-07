It's that time once again for Shark Week. We all know Shark Week: that time on The Discovery Channel when it's all sharks all the time. This year has quite the few celebrities lined up such as the cast of Jackass, William Shatner, and Tiffany Haddish. This year's Shark Week is also a little different as it's the first year that Discovery+ has existed providing an extra home for more shows. So why are we talking about Shark Week on a wrestling site? Shark Rumble of course! It's a 22 minute special seeing Drew McIntyre go swimming with the sharks and I'm here to tell you all about it.