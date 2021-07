Taking a look at the credits that William Smith managed to accumulate during his long career it’s not hard to feel your eyes widen as the realization of how busy this man kept himself begins to come clear. Not only that, but he did his time in the US Air Force and was a genuine tough guy as he was a champion weightlifter and arm wrestler as well. It’s almost as though this man was born to be tough and to star in action movies since he was featured in Any Which Way You Can, Hawaii Five-O, The A-Team, and many other roles that saw him take on one imposing figure after another. He was even in Conan the Barbarian as Conan’s father, which was a regrettably short role but was still important. To call him one of the best actors ever would be pushing it a bit, but he was definitely someone that could be relied upon to be there when he was needed and was the type of actor that could fill a role without any real issue.