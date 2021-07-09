Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Logan County in northeastern Colorado * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 444 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Iliff, or 7 miles northeast of Sterling, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Sterling, Fleming, Iliff, St Petersburg, Proctor and Padroni. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH