US records hottest June ever with heatwaves across the country – and another one is coming for the West

By Cybele Mayes-Osterman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

THE Western US is preparing for blistering, dangerous heat next week as the heat wave continues that set record high temperatures and left at least 500 dead.

Last month earned the title of the hottest June on record, with eight states recording new highs of well over 100 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AlLR_0asWY3eV00
Death Valley's temperatures reached well into the 120's Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqZqi_0asWY3eV00
Warnings have been issued that California will lose power due to the heat Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rHtM_0asWY3eV00
Portland reached a record breaking 116 degrees Credit: Getty

During the week of June 25, temperatures hit a sizzling 40 degrees above average, setting 175 record high numbers around the Northwest.

But the worst is yet to come, as the NWS has issued excessive heat warnings for next week to areas in California, Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho that will affect over 31million residents.

In Hanford, California, the NWS sent out strong warnings of "heat related illnesses" after predictions showed temperatures could hit 110 degrees in the area.

The Hanford, California NWS announced: "Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses.

"Confidence is very high for a dangerous heat wave to persist through Monday and maybe into Tuesday."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25j6pT_0asWY3eV00
Over 31million people will be under heat advisories Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7iUt_0asWY3eV00
The NWS has warned of 'heat-related illness' Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZWqo_0asWY3eV00
The dangerous wave is due to a 'heat dome' Credit: Reuters

Several cities in California could climb even higher, with Sacramento predicted to reach 114 degrees, Fresno an all-time high of 115 degrees, and Redding a shocking 117 degrees on Sunday.

Other cities further from the coast will not be spared, with Las Vegas expected to peak at 117 degrees this weekend.

"[T]he entire population is at a very high risk of heat-related illness due to both the long duration heat, and the lack of overnight relief," the Las Vegas NWS cautioned.

Several states are voicing concerns of power outages, with one California power grid operator begging residents to conserve power in preparation for next week's unrelenting temperatures.

The California Independent System Operator announced on Thursday that the "extreme temperatures" could cause a "potential capacity shortfall on the state's electric grid."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44tQyR_0asWY3eV00
During the week of June 25, temperatures were 40 degrees above average Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0jPX_0asWY3eV00
Las Vegas is expected to peak at 117 degrees Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The blistering wave of heat is due to a heat dome that has formed over the region around California and Nevada.

As hot air expands upwards, it is pushed downwards by higher-than-normal pressure in the atmosphere.

The pressure compresses the heat as it nears the ground, creating a dangerous "dome" of hot air.

The phenomenon has been described as a "black swan" event that is also linked to climate change.

“The ridiculous temperatures in the Pacific Northwest may, on one hand, be considered a black swan (ultra-rare) event, but on the other hand are totally consistent” with long-term trends, meteorologist Judah Cohen, of the private firm Atmospheric and Environmental Research, said.

“So I am not going to predict when is the next time Portland will hit 116F but I believe hotter summers for the broader region are here to stay.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzYQ5_0asWY3eV00
British Columbia reached 121 degrees on Friday Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjvhZ_0asWY3eV00
Some experts consider the heat a 'black swan' event Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrcnQ_0asWY3eV00
Spokane County's death toll has reached 17 Credit: Reuters

Last week already saw temperatures in the Pacific Northwest reach heat levels previously known only to Death Valley.

Portland broke its heat record by a full 9 degrees, reaching a staggering 116 degrees Fahrenheit.

Officials in Oregon reported that the heat wave's death toll has reached 131, not including the 17 dead in Spokane County, Washington.

Dr. Veena Singh, the Spokane County chief medical examiner indicated that more heat-related deaths could be yet to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnYlu_0asWY3eV00
Eight states set new heat records in June Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orW0q_0asWY3eV00
The heat has claimed at least 500 lives Credit: EPA

"Unfortunately, I expect that the true number of deaths related to this extreme weather event will probably be higher before the end of summer and once all hospital deaths are examined," she said.

Temperatures in British Columbia climbed even higher to 121 degrees on Friday, with Canada's chief coroner reporting a shocking 486 "sudden and unexpected deaths" between Friday and Wednesday.

"Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it," Vancouver police Sgt Steve Addison said in a statement.

The US Sun

The US Sun

