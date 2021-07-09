Cancel
Cameron County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 545 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen today. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Of Brownsville, Cameron Park, Southmost, Downtown Brownsville, Olmito, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Gonzalez Elementary School, Rivera High School, Perkins Middle School, Gallegos Elementary School, El Jardin Elementary School, North Brownsville Little League, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Hanna High School, Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, Brownsville Event Center, Northside Transfer Station, Vela Middle School and B I S D Administration Building. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

