Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 341 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Arivaca, or 26 miles southeast of Sells, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...A tornado warning also remains in effect with this storm. Half dollar size hail and straight line winds in excess of 60 mph will also accompany this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of southeastern Pima County. This includes Route 286 between mile markers 7 and 21. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
