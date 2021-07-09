Special Weather Statement issued for Davie by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davie A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN DAVIE COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 643 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Yadkinville, or near Huntsville, moving southeast at 10 mph. Locations to be impacted include Bermuda Run and Farmington. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
