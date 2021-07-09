Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flood Advisory for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cottonwood and Mingus Mountain Campground.