‘Mission of care’: Barbara Schmidt Millar Triathlon set for Sept. 19, registration open

The Barbara Schmidt Millar Women’s Triathlon and 5K is back on the Nevada County sports calendar and is open for registration. “When I think about the triathlon, I think about how it’s a mission of care,” said Event Director Danielle Scallin. “It comes down to something that simple. It’s about personal care for the athletes who are participating and training. It’s about the history, which is one of care. It’s about the proceeds and money that go into the community with scholarships, and to the Imaging Center at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for women who can’t afford mammograms. It’s a whole lot of care.”