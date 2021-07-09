Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of normally dry arroyos and streambeds, low water crossings, intersections and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Hyde Memorial State Park, Canada De Los Alamos, Glorieta and Tesuque. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.