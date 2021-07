The Marine Corps wants to establish a secure, digital repository that Marines anywhere could tap into for help building needed spare parts with 3D printers. Currently, the Marine Corps has a digital repository created over the last few years and populated with files, technical data and other information to support additive manufacturing technologies, but it’s not organized as something like a detailed catalog, Marine Corps Systems Command officials said last week during a virtual session at the WEST 2021 conference, cohosted by the U.S. Naval Institute and AFCEA.