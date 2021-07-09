Governor Asks Californians To Voluntarily Cut Water Use

Gov. Gavin Newsom called on residents to voluntarily cut back on their water consumption by 15% as California continues to face unseasonably high summer temperatures. Plus, more than a year into the COVID-19 crisis, seven million tenants across the country are behind on rent and many small landlords are struggling to pay their bills as well. And this weekend in the arts: the culmination of a pandemic-era program from the city's Commission for Arts and Culture, live performances of a haunting dance production, an outdoor music, art and food festival in Oceanside and it’s the closing weekend of a very timely virtual play.