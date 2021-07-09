Interview With Upcoming Artist Grand Larsonie

New York based, UnitedMasters artist Cali G. Season releases his third album No Longer Available. The 22-track masterpiece dropped July 7th and touches on Cali’s real life experiences, hardships, and triumphs. Cali reveals more about himself with each track and paints a portrait of a day in the life of Cali G. Season. Accustomed to pushing the boundary, Cali does not limit himself to one single genre on this project. What separates Cali from other artists is his versatility and ability to seamlessly transition between conscious lyrical rap to trap to r&b and even has pop influences throughout his project. Cali enlisted many of his friends to produce on the project including Mattics, Xero37, Erol Sabadosh, Dude Clayy, Jacq V, Mckean, Koi, Perfective Lobotomy, 808 cartel, Rain, Tuna and Larry Love. Not only does Cali have a relationship with the producers, he’s also friends with everyone who’s featured on the project including SB Rozay, Shacar, Lorde Von, Sasha Gz, Raww Blue, Flash International, Jacq V, Crash 20/20, Watty 4RM YE and TheLilfairy.