Pavel Datsyuk is indescribable. For years, the jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind moves he makes on the ice have left both the fans and the goalies he scores on speechless. From dekes to dangles, to that smile he cracks after he knows he made the entire team behind him dizzy, Datsyuk was one fun hockey player to watch. Let’s take a look at the top 10 Pavel Datsyuk goals.