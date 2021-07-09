Worcester Police Academy graduates 25 new officers

WORCESTER — Twenty-five Worcester Police Academy graduates were told by several speakers Friday, that it has never been tougher to be a police officer. "The policing profession was not viewed in a positive light in the media, but you continued in the process. Many withdrew from the process, many did not want anything to do with policing. But that tells me you chose this profession for the right reasons," Capt. Jeremiah O’Rourke said.