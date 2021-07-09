Cancel
Golf

John Renslow: The Open: Standing the test of time

By John Renslow
Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the oldest golf tournament in the world. We call it the “The British Open.”. It is The Open Championship played annually in Great Britain. Similar to the United States Open Championship played in San Diego a few weeks ago, the British Open Championship is available to virtually all comers (granted, if a player doesn’t have a scoring average less than 75 for 18 holes, they cannot try to qualify, but anyone with a legitimate chance can give it a go).

Phil Mickelson
Ernie Els
#Open Championship#British Open#U S Open#Golf Course#First Open#European#The Prestwick Golf Club#Pga#Vp#Yugi Golf Management
